Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Princess of Wales meets displaced families from Ukraine

Kate will chat with families being supported by the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre.

Tony Jones
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:58
The Princess of Wales will speak to Ukrainian families forced to flee their homes (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Princess of Wales will speak to Ukrainian families forced to flee their homes (Daniel Leal/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced families from the eastern European country.

Kate will chat with families being supported by the centre in Berkshire and hear their stories, and later join children taking part in an art session.

The monthly art workshops allow the Ukrainian children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences through a creative outlet.

The centre is home to the Berkshire branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine earlier this year, the community centre has adapted its activities to support Ukrainians arriving in the UK, and deliver medical equipment and humanitarian aid to those on the front line.

Recommended

During her visit, the princess will hear from volunteers about how they have changed their services in recent months.

Work being carried out for the Ukrainian community in Reading has included the delivery of educational classes for children, and running weekly coffee mornings at the centre to provide practical advice and support around topics such as employment and housing.

The sessions also help to establish and solidify social connections and a sense of community, which have been proven to be a vital foundation for positive mental wellbeing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in