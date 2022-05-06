In Pictures: Results roll in after counting in UK’s local elections
Votes are being counted for 200 local authorities in England, Scotland and Wales as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Ballots are being counted and results announced after voters around the UK went to the polls for local elections.
They were choosing representatives for 200 local authorities in England, Scotland and Wales and there is also an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Party leaders were out in force as they waited for news of their performance at a crucial stage for UK politics.
Armies of staff and volunteers were on hand to collate, verify and record the results.
