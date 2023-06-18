In Pictures: Musical theatre fans enjoy free performances in London sunshine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crowds of musical theatre fans were treated to free performances as a host of stars from the shows sang and danced in the London sunshine.

Stars from hits including Cabaret and Wicked were among those entertaining people during the West End Live initiative in Trafalgar Square.

Musical fans tried to keep cool during West End Live as the stars performed on stage.

Stars from Frozen, Cabaret and Wicked were among those to perform in Trafalgar Square during the weekend.