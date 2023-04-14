West Ham supporter dies after being hit by train in Belgium after match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A West Ham football supporter has died after being hit by a train in Belgium, a local prosecutor’s office has said.

A 57-year-old British man climbed up an “elevation” that led to train tracks in Sint-Pieter’s Station in Gent for “unknown reasons” after a football game between the Belgian side and east London team West Ham on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital that evening where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from East Flanders’ prosecution office said: “It was an unfortunate accident.”

West Ham drew 1-1 with Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.