Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

West Ham supporter dies after being hit by train in Belgium after match

A 57-year-old British man climbed up an ‘elevation’ that led to tracks in Sint-Pieter’s Station in Gent, prosecutors said.

Ellie Ng
Friday 14 April 2023 13:15
The West Ham stadium in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The West Ham stadium in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

A West Ham football supporter has died after being hit by a train in Belgium, a local prosecutor’s office has said.

A 57-year-old British man climbed up an “elevation” that led to train tracks in Sint-Pieter’s Station in Gent for “unknown reasons” after a football game between the Belgian side and east London team West Ham on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital that evening where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from East Flanders’ prosecution office said: “It was an unfortunate accident.”

West Ham drew 1-1 with Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in