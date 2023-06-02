Man and woman found dead in shed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a woman have been found dead in a shed after police responded to welfare concerns.

West Mercia Police said on Friday that officers were called to a property in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at around 11pm on Thursday.

The force said in a tweet: “Around 11pm last night (Thursday 1 June) concern was raised for the welfare of two people at the address.

“Police have attended and sadly two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained; however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.”