In Pictures: Ceremonial splendour as King is crowned
As tens of thousands waited in the rain, Charles took his oath as sovereign inside Westminster Abbey.
Pa
Saturday 06 May 2023 13:15
Millions from around the world have watched Charles and Camilla being crowned.
Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.
Earlier, crowds lining the procession route were caught in rain showers as they awaited the King.