In Pictures: Queen leads family in paying tribute to Philip

The monarch was joined her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the service in Westminster Abbey.

Tuesday 29 March 2022 13:13
The Queen and Duke of York leaving after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey (PA)
(PA Wire)

A service has been held at Westminster Abbey to give thanks for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen was joined by four generations of her family, as well as leading figures in public life, for the poignant event.

The Queen sat at the front of the abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Duke of York (third from the right) was among family members seated on the front row (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were greeted on arrival (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

William and Kate arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Charlotte held her mother’s hand as she met with dignitaries (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived with her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

The Queen left the abbey in a car with her son Andrew to return to Windsor (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
There had been speculation before the service if the Queen would be well enough to attend (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Politicians attending the service included the Prime Minister, Labour leader and Scotland’s First Minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prominent figures from the capital were among those in attendance, as well as members of European royal families.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick arrives at the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

