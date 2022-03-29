In Pictures: Queen leads family in paying tribute to Philip
The monarch was joined her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the service in Westminster Abbey.
A service has been held at Westminster Abbey to give thanks for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen was joined by four generations of her family, as well as leading figures in public life, for the poignant event.
Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.
The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.
Politicians attending the service included the Prime Minister, Labour leader and Scotland’s First Minister.
Prominent figures from the capital were among those in attendance, as well as members of European royal families.
