In Pictures: Sandy santas race along beach for annual pudding chase
Mr and Mrs Pudding were chased along Weymouth beach by hundreds of dressed-up runners.
Santas and elves of all ages raced into Christmas celebrations in Weymouth with the annual Chase the Pudding beach run.
Mr and Mrs Pudding were chased along Weymouth beach by hundreds of sandy Santas in a fundraising event for the Will Mackaness Trust.
Adults could take part in a 5km run, while a Chase the Elf race of 2km was put on for under-14s.
Young and old were invited to take part.
The red and white crowd was encouraged to warm up before they set off…
…although not everyone was paying attention!
It was not just humans getting into the spirit of the race – although some looked more ready to run than others.
