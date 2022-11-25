‘Potentially hazardous substances’ found on dead body in Wigan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Substances described as “potentially hazardous” are believed to be on the body of a person found dead in Wigan, police said.

Officers have urged anyone who had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan at around 7pm on Thursday.

The force said officers are working to identify the person and enquiries are ongoing.

Police said the scene is contained and there is believed to be no wider risk to the surrounding area.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.

Members of the public can pass information to police via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.