Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Potentially hazardous substances’ found on dead body in Wigan

Anyone who had direct contact with the body is urged to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Aine Fo
Friday 25 November 2022 13:13
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who has had direct contact with a body believed to have potentially hazardous substances on it to contact officers or seek medical advice immediately (Nick Potts/PA)
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who has had direct contact with a body believed to have potentially hazardous substances on it to contact officers or seek medical advice immediately (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Substances described as “potentially hazardous” are believed to be on the body of a person found dead in Wigan, police said.

Officers have urged anyone who had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan at around 7pm on Thursday.

The force said officers are working to identify the person and enquiries are ongoing.

Recommended

Police said the scene is contained and there is believed to be no wider risk to the surrounding area.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.

Members of the public can pass information to police via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in