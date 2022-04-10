In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean
A traditional windmill in Wiltshire has been getting a thorough check ahead of opening to the public at Easter.
A traditional windmill at Wilton, Wiltshire, has been getting its annual spring clean.
The windmill, near Marlborough, is the only working windmill in Wessex and still produces wholemeal, stone-ground flour.
Volunteers from the Wilton Windmill Society have been getting the tower mill, which was built in 1871, ready for spring and summer visitors.
Once the spring clean is complete, the mill be ready to get back to grinding flour.
Wilton Windmill is open to visitors for guided tours from Easter Saturday onwards.
