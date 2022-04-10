In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean

A traditional windmill at Wilton, Wiltshire, has been getting its annual spring clean.

The windmill, near Marlborough, is the only working windmill in Wessex and still produces wholemeal, stone-ground flour.

Volunteers from the Wilton Windmill Society have been getting the tower mill, which was built in 1871, ready for spring and summer visitors.

Volunteers clean the woodwork at the mill (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The cogs inside the mill are checked and greased (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Cobwebs are swept away from the beams and gears inside the windmill (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The rotating parts of the mill have to be serviced for smooth operation (Ben Birchall/PA). (PA Wire)

The paintwork on the shepherds’ hut at the mill gets a retouch (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The fantail mechanism is checked (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Brush in hand, a volunteer prepares to tackle the next task (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Once the spring clean is complete, the mill be ready to get back to grinding flour.

Wilton Windmill is open to visitors for guided tours from Easter Saturday onwards.