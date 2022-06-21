In Pictures: Summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge
Thousands of people have marked the dawning of the longest day at the Wiltshire monument.
Thousands of people have welcomed the longest day of the year under clear skies at Stonehenge.
Some of the prehistoric monument’s giant stones are aligned with the rising sun on the longest and shortest days, and traditionally sees people celebrating the solstices at the site.
The dawn event marked the first time since the pandemic began people have taken part in these ancient ceremonies, thought to date back thousands of years.
