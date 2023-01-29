For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nadhim Zahawi has responded to his sacking by Rishi Sunak by attacking the media’s coverage but making no reference to his tax affairs.

In his letter, Zahawi fails to reference his tax affairs, but said he was “concerned” about the “conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”.

The former chancellor called it the privilege of his life to serve in successive governments and assured his support to the PM from the backbenches, adding: “Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.”

he Independent first revealed in July 2022 that HMRC was investigating Mr Zahawi’s taxes in relation to an offshore company Balshore Investments, which had held shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

You can read Nadhim Zahawi’s response to Rishi Sunak below:

Dear Prime Minister,

Thank you for your kind words. It has been, after being blessed with my loving family, the privilege of my life to serve in successive Governments and make what I believe to have been a tangible difference to the country I love.

I arrived in this country fleeing persecution and speaking no English. Here, I built a successful business and served in some of the highest offices in government. I believe that in no other country on earth would my story be possible. It reaffirms my belief in the greatness and compassion of our nation.

I take particular pride in two achievements in government. First, the vaccine rollout. This saved huge numbers of lives. It is also what has allowed us to move beyond Covid and get our economy and society moving again. I believe there are wider lessons for government in the success of this programme. Policy making and delivery are normally treated as two separate processes. In the vaccine rollout, they were combined, and I think that accounts for why it worked so well. If we could apply this model to other parts of government, I believe it could have transformative results.

The second was my role in the mourning period for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Those days, that celebration of her life of service represented so much of what is best about our country. I was honoured that as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster I could help ensure that everything went smoothly and that as many people as possible could pay their respects and tributes to our longest serving monarch.

I am concerned, however, about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks. In a week when a Member of Parliament was physically assaulted, I fail to see how one headline on this issue ‘The Noose Tightens’ reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials. I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them.

You can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the coming years. Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.