Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russian bombs struck residential areas in Ukraine's capital where leaders of three EU nations planned to meet with top leaders in a symbolic show of support for the embattled nation.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEFAULT-EXPLAINER - What does it mean if Russia defaults on sovereign debt payments after the country’s finance minister said it would make them in rubles? Credit rating companies have listed the country as facing imminent default, which would be the first time in nearly 25 years for the world’s 11th largest economy.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FOREIGN FIGHTERS — They are idealists who abandoned their jobs for the battlefields of Ukraine, or are looking for a cause, or just a fight. The Ukrainian president’s call for foreign volunteers to join an international brigade to help bolster his country’s lopsided defense of the homeland is for now a rag-tag army, often waiting for weapons and training, and some sent into the heart of war to live or die.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv where a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood in a western district igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building. The International Organization for Migration reported that the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 passed 3 million. By Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,430 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPEAN UNION — Leaders of three EU nations - Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — head to Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital is under attack from Russian forces. SENT/DEVELOPING.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AMERICA IN EUROPE — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may lead to a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent. Depending on how far Putin goes, this could mean a buildup of U.S. military power in Europe not seen since the Cold War. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CHINA-EXPLAINER - The U.S. says Russia has asked China to provide military equipment to assist with its war in Ukraine and that China has responded affirmatively. Both Moscow and Beijing have denied the allegation. Still, the claims have generated conjecture over how far China might be willing to go in backing its “most important strategic partner,” as China’s foreign minister recently described Russia. While not impossible, both Chinese and non-Chinese experts say there are several factors working against China helping Russia militarily. If anything, they said that smaller items such as bullets and meals are more likely than fighter jets and tanks. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ALEPPO REVISITED — The violent images from Ukraine under Russian attack are triggering traumatic memories for Syrians as they mark the 11th anniversary of their ongoing war this week. Afraa Hashem, a survivor of the months-long siege of Syria’s Aleppo recalls the fear, loneliness and daily scramble to secure food for her children. The formerly rebel-held eastern Aleppo is a microcosm of a place that brimmed with rebellious defiance until Russian planes wrought brutal destruction and turned the momentum of the war in President Bashar Assad’s favor. By AJ Naddaff. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SUPPLY-CHAINS — It can be hard to measure the ways that Russia’s war in Ukraine has disrupted the global supply of parts and raw materials needed to complete a variety of products — from cars to computer chips. By Technology Writer Matt O’Brien. SENT: 820 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CHINA - China says its stance on the conflict in Ukraine is “completely objective” and “impartial” and is repeating its accusations that the U.S. is spreading misinformation with reports that Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies. SENT: 400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PROTESTER — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television channel was interrupted by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine. SENT: 320 words.

MET OPERA-UKRAINE BENEFIT — With three huge yellow-and-blue Ukraine flags draped across the front of the house, the Metropolitan Opera held a benefit for the under-attack nation. SENT: 570 words, photo.

AP PHOTOS: Day 19: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear

