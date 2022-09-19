Germany to provide 4 additional mobile howitzers to Ukraine
Germany’s defense minister says her country will provide Ukraine with four additional self-propelled howitzers and ammunition
Germany’s defense minister says her country will provide Ukraine with four additional self-propelled howitzers and ammunition.
Christine Lambrecht said Monday that the ten howitzers already supplied by Germany and eight from the Netherlands “have proven themselves in battle.”
“Ukraine is full of praise of the system and has expressed a desire for more howitzers,” she said. “In order to further support Ukraine in its brave fight against the brutal Russian attack, Germany will grant this request.”
Lambrecht said the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model howitzers recently underwent refurbishment.
