Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Ukraine rejected Russia's call that it surrenders the embattled and encircled southern city of Mariupol in exchange for humanitarian aid being allowed to enter. An airstrike in Kyiv overnight, meanwhile, destroyed parts of a massive shopping centre.

Here's a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MARIUPOL-FIRST PERSON: A team of Associated Press journalists documented the agony of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol from inside the city center when they learned their names were on a Russian list. One of them tells his story of their rescue by Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian forces closed in on a hospital treating the wounded. The first-person account of the siege of Mariupol comes from Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov. He and his colleague Evgeniy Maloletka escaped the city on March 15. And the hospital? It’s been taken over by Russian soldiers. By Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 2,500 words, photos

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage. Russian troops have surrounded and are barraging the strategic southern port city. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN: President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. The trip comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in their nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. White House officials say Biden will first travel to Brussels, and then travel to Poland, where he will meet with leaders there. By Colleen Long and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MARIUPOL SURVIVORS: The heat on the train was as thick as the anxiety as Ukrainian survivors of one of the most brutal sieges in modern history were in the final minutes of their ride to relative safety in the western city of Lviv. By Cara Anna and Renata Brito. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

Day 25: Anguish, honoring the dead in Ukraine

