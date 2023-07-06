Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, and the mayor says more people are wounded.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early Thursday morning for more people trapped.