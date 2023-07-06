Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says
Thursday 06 July 2023 05:06
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says
Three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, and the mayor says more people are wounded.
Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.
Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early Thursday morning for more people trapped.