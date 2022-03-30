Russia Ukraine War Advisory

The United Nations said that over four million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion. Many more are displaced within the country. Hopes for an end to hostilities following face-to-face talks in Turkey are met with scepticism over Moscow's intentions.

UPCOMING

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-END OF GLOBALIZATION? — For decades, the free flow of trade across much of the world allowed the richest nations to enjoy easy access to low-priced goods and supplies. It meant solid economies, stable markets and, especially in the United States and Europe, long-lasting prosperity. For households and businesses, it meant an entire generation of ultra-low inflation. Yet in a matter of weeks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has delivered a devastating blow to that system.

SENT/DEVELOPING

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia’s pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine is drawing skepticism. That’s a bitter reality check in a rare moment of optimism five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was no reason to believe Russia’s announcement that it would reduce military activity near the capital of Kyiv as well as in the northern city of Chernihiv, given what’s happening on the ground. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1:200 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY-EUROPE — Poland has announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 as Germany issued a warning over natural gas supplies. The German government also called on consumers to conserve energy in a sign of escalating economic tensions in Europe over Russia’s war in Ukraine. SENT: 850 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland but many have travelled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine. Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country. By Jamey Keaten. SENT/DEVELOPING: 250 words, photos

PHOTOS

AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine

VIDEOS

