Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russian troops seized Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine after an attack that set parts of it briefly on fire. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said there was no release of radioactive material. Ukraine accused Russia of nuclear blackmail.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on APNewsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN FINLAND — President Joe Biden welcomes Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House for a 2:30 p.m. EST meeting at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has profoundly changed Europe’s security outlook and made Nordic neutrals warm to the idea of joining NATO.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GLOBAL TRADE - Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers but also generating inflationary ripple effects across a world still struggling to overcome pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NO-FLY ZONE EXPLAINER – Despite efforts by the U.S., Britain and NATO to take this idea off the table, the Ukrainian government and members of the public keep pressing for a no-fly zone as civilian casualties mount.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility. Russian forces are still pressing their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation. The attack on the plant caused worldwide concern and evoked memories of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl. By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau and Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 1,500 words, photos, video. With R USSIA UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST, RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NUCLEAR PLANT - Russian attack of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant that sparked a fire at one of its reactors has raised fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. Concerns faded Friday after Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished. The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said after speaking with Ukrainian authorities that the six reactors were not affected. Even though the nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is protected from fire, nuclear safety experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency warn that waging war in and around such facilities presents extreme risks. By David Rising. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES — As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its second week, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian immigrants living in other European countries, are watching on in agony, horror and fear as their relatives and friends back home seek shelter in bunkers or desperately try to flee the country. By Kirsten Grieshaber. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ON THE RUN AGAIN — The endless stream of people walking in line, heading to the borders to escape Russia’s war on Ukraine, has marked a horrific déjà vu for some in the exodus. They had already fled other wars, conflicts that devastated their own countries. They include Orwa Steif, a Syrian student in the city of Kharkiv. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 6 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-AMERICAN DETAINEES — The already-challenging path to bringing home Americans jailed in Russia and Ukraine is even more complicated now that a war is overwhelming the region and badly fraying relations between the U.S. and the Kremlin. By Eric Tucker. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by midnight.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CHINA VOICES — China stands out among major powers for not imposing sanctions on Russia, but what do ordinary Chinese think? Chinese expressing their views about the war are divided. The anti-U.S. crowd is applauding Russia’s actions while others are voicing sympathy for Ukraine. The government has not endorsed the invasion but has refrained from criticizing it, instead blaming the U.S. for the crisis. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by midnight.

