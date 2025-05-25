Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners hours after a massive attack on Kyiv

Evgeniy Maloletka
Sunday 25 May 2025 07:03 BST

Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds more prisoners Saturday as part of a major swap that amounted to a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The exchange happened hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that injured at least 15 people. Authorities in Ukraine said the capital again came under a combined drone and missile attack that started Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

