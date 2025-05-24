Emergency crews search Kyiv building after Russia strike injures 15

Watch as emergency workers search a building damaged by drone debris after Moscow launched its largest missile and drone attack to date on Kyiv.

At least 15 people were injured when Russia struck Ukraine’s capital early on Saturday morning (24 May) with drones and missiles, sparking fires and scattering debris across several districts, according to the city’s mayor.

Explosions were heard throughout Kyiv, prompting many residents to seek shelter in underground stations.

The overnight strikes follow President Volodymyr Zelensky’s accusation that Vladimir Putin is making a “mockery of the entire world” by delaying a response to ceasefire calls after the first phase of a major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.