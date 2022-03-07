Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Ukraine described as “unacceptable” the Russian offer of a cease-fire and corridors for civilians to flee areas it is attacking. Thousands of people, mainly women and children, are streaming out of the country to join 1.7 million others already there. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are expected to resume talks that have produced no tangible results so far.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on APNewsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from what Ukrainian officials said was Russian shelling in cities in the center, north and south. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,500 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent).

WORLD-COURT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA - A representative for Kyiv has urged the United Nations’ top court to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia. Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the International Court of Justice that Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it. By Mike Corder. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TALKING TO PUTIN — While most of the world is shunning President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the few leaders keeping a line of communication is French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s diplomatic efforts to prevent the war failed, but he’s not giving up: the two men have spoken four times since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, and 11 times over the past month. By Barbara Surk. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR - China has said Russia is its “most important strategic partner,” amid Beijing’s continued refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. Wang Yi told reporters Monday that ties with Moscow constituted “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.” He added that the two countries will maintain their “strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era.” Beijing has denounced trade and financial sanctions on Moscow and says Washington is to blame for the conflict in Ukraine.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TECH COMPANIES - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ROMANIA SHELTER - A four-star hotel in Romania has turned its lavish ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter for the thousands crossing the borders from neighboring Ukraine each day. The first refugees began arriving at the Mandachi Hotel and Spa in Suceava soon after Russia began invading Ukraine. Since then, more than 2,000 people and 100 pets have taken shelter inside the 850-square-meter former ballroom, sleeping on numbered mattresses under an incongruous glittering disco ball. In what the United Nations has described as the swiftest refugee exodus so far this century, more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine in just 10 days. Local authorities say more than 227,000 Ukrainians have crossed into Romania. By Renata Brito. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES - The violin was so beloved by Myroslava Sherbina that it was the one item she took as she fled Ukraine, along with the clothes she wore. But the instrument has remained silent since Russia invaded. The 20 year-old didn’t want to play “so I could hear the sirens and we could go to the bomb shelter.” More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine in what the United Nations calls Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. By Justin Spike. SENT: 700 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an unusual new partner in his campaign to defend his country — Global Citizen, the international nonprofit fighting extreme poverty. Zelenskyy and Global Citizen on Sunday released the first of what they hope will be daily calls to action for the nonprofit’s millions of members, as well as its governmental, corporate and philanthropic partners. The video messages will feature Zelenskyy speaking about Ukraine’s battle against Russia paired with steps supporters can take to help, provided by Global Citizen. The Ukrainian president’s first message sought the world’s help in defending his country against what he said were “terrorist” acts from Russia. By Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 800 words, photos.

