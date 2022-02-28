Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Russia and Ukraine started talks in the border with Belarus. The U.N. says over half a million people have fled the country following the Russian invasion. Western sanctions targeting Moscow sent the ruble tumbling. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times are EST. You can find all our text, photos and video in the Ukraine Invasion hub on APNewsroom.

Be advised that from Monday all stories related to the conflict will contain RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR in slugs.

—————————

UPCOMING

—————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-LIFE IN A SHELTER — The howl of air-raid sirens overnight forced hundreds of thousands of citizens to spend yet another night in Kyiv’s subway network. Among those sleeping in shelters are some of the Associated Press journalists deployed around the country to cover the war.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EMIRATES — The United Arab Emirates is hedging its bets in a changing Middle East: It still depends on U.S. security guarantees amid tensions with Iran, but it went against Washington by abstaining in a recent U.N. Security Council vote condemning Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

——————————————-

SENT/DEVELOPING

——————————————-

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities. At least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert. That threatened to elevate the war to a terrifying new level. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT; developing: 1,480 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST (sent; developing); RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (sent; developing); RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EYES ON THE GROUND (upcoming)

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-ECONOMY – Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting. That’s led uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar Monday after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR -CHINA ANALYSIS -- Three weeks ago, on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the leaders of China and Russia declared that the friendship between their countries “has no limits.” But that was before Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, a gambit that will test just how far China is willing to go. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-BORDERS — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week. SENT/DEVELOPING.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR- RACISM -- From “Nobody comes in” to “Everybody gets in.” As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge in neighboring countries, cradling children in one arm and clutching belongings in the other, leaders in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania are offering a hearty welcome. While their hospitality toward Ukrainians has been applauded, it has also highlighted the stark difference in treatment received by Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees, particularly Syrians who came in 2015. One Syrian journalist calls it “racism and Islamophobia.” By Renata Brito. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-SPORT — Sports bodies across Europe have moved to further isolate and condemn Russia following its invasion of Ukraine by refusing to host or play against teams from the country. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-RUSSIA-UKRAINE - The U.N.’s two major bodies will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sessions of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war. SENT.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

Here are links to some of the day’s related top PHOTOS:

XAZ146 - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv on Sunday

BA114 - Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station.

XAZ109 - People prepare for the night in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine.

XDB156 - Medics perform CPR on a girl injured during shelling residential area, at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive.

XVK118 - A father hugs his daughter as the family reunite after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland

NYJHM301 - A man lights candles during a service for Ukraine at Ukrainian Autocephalic Orthodox Church of St. Volodimir, in New York.

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here’s are links to some of the top consumer-ready VIDEOS:

A powerful UGC showing the aftermath of an attack on a Russian military convoy

Woman gives birth in bomb shelter

Ukrainian reservists prepare for war

Russian and Ukrainian delegation meet for talks in Belarus

Satellite imagery shows battle damage and Russian military convoys

Police in Russia arrests anti-war protesters

— The AP