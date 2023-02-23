Watch live from Trafalgar Square as Londoners hold vigil for Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Londoners gather for a vigil for Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the war.

This feed shows the scene in Trafalgar Square on Thursday, 23 February.

The vigil is being held in association with the US Embassy in London and Tent Partnership For Refugees.

Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala and Ukrainian rock band Antytila will perform music for those gathered.

Actor Dame Helen Mirren is also expected to say a few words about the ongoing conflict.

The event is intended as a display of support and solidarity for Ukrainians since Russia invaded last year.

World leaders such as Joe Biden have expressed deep condemnation in recent weeks over the alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia over the past year.

The US president also made a surprise trip to Ukraine in the run-up to the anniversary.

