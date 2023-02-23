Watch live as the UN holds two-day special session marking anniversary of Ukraine war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the United Nations General Assembly continues its two-day special session marking the anniversary of war in Ukraine.

The 193 members have gathered for the second day to hold panel discussions on the ongoing war, a year on from Russia’s invasion.

It is expected to culminate with the adoption of a General Assembly resolution on Ukraine.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both expressed deep condemnation in recent weeks over the alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia over the past year.

The US president made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, and while there travelled to Kyiv.

During a speech from Poland, Biden said that Kyiv was standing strong against Russia and reiterated the ongoing support he will give the war-torn country.

