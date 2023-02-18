Watch as Ukraine’s foreign minister addresses Munich Security Conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Ukrainian foreign minister addresses the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, 18 February.

Dmytro Kuleba travelled to Germany to speak at with world leaders who gathered to discuss geopolitical issues.

It comes moments after Rishi Sunak used his platform at the conference to call for a "doubling down" of support for Ukraine.

The prime minister said the war-torn country "needs a military strategy to win the war, and a political strategy to win the peace."

He said Ukraine needs more artillery, armoured vehicles, and air defence.

Kamala Harris declared that the US is formally accusing Russia of committing crimes against humanity during her address on Saturday.

She gave an impassioned speech at the conference detailing the atrocities that Ukraine has seen over the past year.

"Think of the four-year-old girl who the UN recently reported was sexually assaulted by a Russian soldier," she said.

