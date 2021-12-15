Mexican woman shot in head by US Border Patrol files claim

Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived have filed a claim against the U

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 December 2021 19:46
Mexico US Border Patrol Shooting
Mexico US Border Patrol Shooting
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived announced Wednesday that they filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a federal lawsuit.

The claim filed with the Border Patrol by Marisol García Alcántara, who had arrived in the U.S. shortly before the shooting over the summer in Nogales, Arizona is necessary before a civil action is filed next year with the U.S. District Court in Tucson

“I want to know why, why did they do that and why me?” García, 37, said in an interview last week from her family home outside Mexico City.

“I am looking for justice. I want an apology from that person and help for medical care and medicine because I can’t work," she said.

The bullet entered García's head above her left eye and fragments still remain in her brain, putting her at risk of seizures. She said that a half-year later she still suffers from loss of memory, dizzy spells and headaches.

Recommended

Customs and Border Protection which oversees the Border Patrol, said the agency could not comment because the shooting was still being investigated internally by its Office of Professional Responsibility. It will also be reviewed by the CBP's National Use of Force Review Board.

The agent’s identity has not been revealed.

García's legal team have said the Border Patrol is not in a position to impartially investigate the June 16 shooting. They point to longstanding concerns over Border Patrol units known as Critical Incident Teams, which collect information about agents’ use of force.

Detractors call them “shadow units” that may impede investigations into whether agents’ actions are justified.

Attorney Eugene Iredale, who is representing García, called the teams “the administrative equivalent of an anti-internal affairs squad designed to protect the agency” from liability.

The Southern Border Communities Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group, on Wednesday reiterated calls for a congressional investigation into the shooting and the Critical Incident Teams.

“This incident is not unique,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat who represents southern Arizona and supports such an inquiry. “This is a pattern that needs to be dealt with.”

CBP said the Critical Incident Teams do not lead investigations, but rather collect evidence for other agencies, in this case under the direction and supervision of the FBI.

García said American officials never asked her about the shooting.

“No one investigated,” she said. “I returned to Mexico without making a declaration.”

García said she had gone to the U.S. to visit her mother and look for work to support her three daughters.

Shortly after arriving in the U.S., she was among a group of people riding in a SUV in the border city of Nogales, Arizona, sitting behind the driver. She heard a siren, felt pain in her head, and her vision blurred while people in the vehicle tended to her wound.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital then flown by helicopter to another one in Phoenix where she had surgery that night. García said after two days in Phoenix, she was taken to a detention center for several weeks until she was sent back to Mexico.

The announcement of the claim comes just days after Chris Magnus, the reform-minded Tucson police chief, was sworn in as CBP commissioner. Magnus updated Tucson’s use-of-force policies and made many other changes during his time with the department.

Recommended

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat contributed to this report from San Diego.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in