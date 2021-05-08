Vax Live concert – latest: Prince Harry, Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez and more gather as Selena Gomez hosts
Fundraiser is designed to ‘reunite the world’ following the pandemic
Vax Live, a concert designed to “reunite the world”, is being broadcast after taking place last weekend.
The pre-taped event brought together celebrities and political leaders, including President Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters.
Staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the event was a fundraiser for Global Citizen.
Other celebrities who served as guest speakers included Ben Affleck Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.
The concert begins at 8pm EST (1am in the UK) and will be available to stream live on YouTube.
Follow along below with live updates from the event
According to the event’s website, Vax Live is “calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere”.
Apparently, Jennifer Lopez’s mum steals the show – you’ll have to watch it to discover how...
Wondering how you can watch the concert in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.
Vax Live: How to watch the concert hosted by Selena Gomez
Event is ‘calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere’
Our very own write Kevin EG Perry attended the concert – check out his verdict here.
The gig, from Global Citizen, was recorded last weekend, and is aiming to raise $22.1 bn from governments, businesses and philanthropists.
It will be broadcast on major US TV channels and YouTube TONIGHT
This charity fundraiser is designed to “reunite the world” in a post-Covid time. Find out details on how to donate here
Here’s how to donate to Vax Live ahead of the concert
‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ will air on YouTube on 8 May
Hello, and welcome to our live blog running through all the updates from tonight’s Vax Live fundraiser!
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies