11 people, including Venezuelan gang members, facing potential charges in abduction, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eleven people, including some members of a Venezuelan gang, are facing potential criminal charges in connection with the violent abduction and beating of a couple this week at an apartment complex in a Denver suburb, police said Friday.

Eight of those suspects were being held by the federal Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency after initially being detained by police in Aurora and another three have yet to be arrested. No charges have been filed yet.

Some of those facing charges have been identified as members of Tren de Aragua, a gang that started in an infamously lawless Venezuelan prison, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a news conference providing an update on the case.

One of those facing charges is a man who was among six armed men seen knocking on an apartment door at the complex in a viral video in August, shortly before a fatal shooting outside, Chamberlain said. Police believe the 20-year-old man wore a woman’s wig and hat to avoid being found by police then, Chamberlain said.

The man was already wanted by police on burglary and menacing charges based on what was seen in the video. With his detention in the latest incident, four of the six men from the August video have now been taken into custody.

Chamberlain said this week's attack on a husband and wife stemmed from a video the wife took last month of two women fighting at the complex that also showed other people who were engaged in criminal behavior. The video was posted online, he said.

The armed group that accosted the couple took them to a vacant apartment where the couple was bound and beaten and the husband was stabbed, he said. The suspects took the wife's phone and destroyed the images of the fight, Chamberlain said. Their apartment also was burglarized, he said.

The couple also told police that the people who held them for roughly five hours had been extorting $500 from them regularly, Chamberlain said. Police are investigating whether other residents were also being forced to pay the suspects, he said.