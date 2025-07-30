Ex WWE boss Vince McMahon is cited for highway wreck that totaled his Bentley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been accused of causing a multi-car wreck on a Connecticut highway, totaling his Bentley and damaging two other cars just hours before the news of Hulk Hogan’s death emerged.

McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely after the crash last Thursday on the Merritt Parkway in Westport, state police said. He was released on a $500 bond and is set to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26.

Photos published by TMZ showed extensive damage to the front of McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which sells for about $300,000.

McMahon was driving northbound on the parkway when he rear-ended a BMW and crashed into a wooden guardrail. A car on the southbound lanes then struck the debris from the crash that had blown over the guardrail, police said.

There were no passengers in any of the cars, and all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. No one was injured, police said.

open image in gallery Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is accused of causing a crash on a Connecticut highway, wrecking his Bentley and damaging two other cars.

The crash occurred the same day that wrestling icon Hulk Hogan suddenly died. He was 71.

Hours later, McMahon paid tribute to Hogan, writing online, “The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world.”

“He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon,” he continued. “His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.”

“He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ Today, we pray for him,” McMahon wrote.

McMahon bought what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and started the modern WWE with his wife, Linda, who now serves as the US Secretary of Education.

McMahon, 79, has faced some controversy from his time at WWE. In 2022, he resigned as WWE’s CEO amid a company-led investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Last year, McMahon resigned as executive chairman of the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings, which is WWE’s parent company. His resignation came after a former employee, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit against him claiming he had sexually assaulted and trafficked her.

McMahon has denied the allegations, but the lawsuit remains pending.

With reporting by the Associated Press.