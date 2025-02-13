WWE stars surround Trump education secretary at confirmation hearing

WWE stars sat behind Donald Trump's Secretary of Education pick Linda McMahon at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, 13 February.

Ms McMahon is the estranged wife of WWE mogul Vince McMahon.

They share two children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon — the latter of whom is married to Triple H, whose real name is Paul Lavesque.

Ms McMahon introduced her children and Lavesque to the Senate in her opening remarks.

McMahon’s first committee confirmation hearing for the head of the Department of Education comes just a day after the US president ranted about closing that very department.