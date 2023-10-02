For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Conservative party conference takes place in Manchester on Monday 2 October.

Today is the second day of the annual event and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tougher rules on benefits, as well as a boost to the national living wage, as part of a Tory plan to get more people into work.

He will also promise the national living wage will increase to at least £11 an hour from April.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is also attending the conference today. She is expected to call for tax cuts, fracking, and measures to boost housebuilding in a bid to put pressure on Rishi Sunak from the Tory right.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will set out plans to ban mobile phones from classrooms in England, with a source telling the Daily Mail she believes the devices “pose a serious challenge in terms of distraction, disruptive behaviour, and bullying”.