Watch live: Conservative Party Conference enters second day as leadership battle ramps up
Watch live as the Conservative party conference takes place in Manchester on Monday 2 October.
Today is the second day of the annual event and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tougher rules on benefits, as well as a boost to the national living wage, as part of a Tory plan to get more people into work.
He will also promise the national living wage will increase to at least £11 an hour from April.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is also attending the conference today. She is expected to call for tax cuts, fracking, and measures to boost housebuilding in a bid to put pressure on Rishi Sunak from the Tory right.
Meanwhile, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will set out plans to ban mobile phones from classrooms in England, with a source telling the Daily Mail she believes the devices “pose a serious challenge in terms of distraction, disruptive behaviour, and bullying”.
