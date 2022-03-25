The pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty to the jobs market, and many highly skilled people have found themselves unemployed for the first time – so now is the ideal time for employers to partner with job-ready people in search of fulfilling careers.

With 1.3 million vacancies to fill, there are lots of opportunities, many of which need no prior experience.

Whether you are a candidate finding your way back into work, or an employer who is looking for a way to get the right person to help your business, Jobcentre Plus and the Way to Work campaign can help.

By working in partnership with employers, the government is aiming to help 500,000 candidates into work by the end of June.

While Jobcentre Plus has always worked with employers, now more than ever the service can make a difference to them and their candidates.

Simon, an employer adviser at Yeovil Jobcentre, is one of those who is helping support businesses recruit the right people. He has worked with local firm Elite Scaffolding to find the workforce they need.

“Elite had exhausted all other channels to recruit and were absolutely delighted with the outcome, they have already referred other local employers to the jobcentre. I am now running another sector-based work academy with a local roofing company,” he said.

“If you’re looking to fill a vacancy, Jobcentre Plus can offer you a named employer adviser in your local jobcentre that knows the local geography for both employers and those looking for work.

“We try and match the right candidates to the right employer. The jobcentre is one ofthe largest recruitment agencies in the UK with an incredible pool of talent. One of my Elite scaffolders said it’s not just about finding me a job but changing my life…You certainly can’t ask for better than that.”

Simon, an employer adviser at Yeovil Jobcentre (Simon Assarit)

Jobcentre Plus has thousands of candidates who are available to fill vacancies right now.

Many highly skilled people who are out of work after the COVID-19 crisis are considering new roles in new sectors.

Jobcentre Plus can quickly put employers in touch with people who can make a real difference to their business.

Work coaches are also on hand, and have already helped thousands of employers connect with the people they need.

HR manager Lee Dixon, 35, has overseen the partnership between Jobcentre Plus and screen-printing business Paul Bristow Associates, which is based in Wrexham, North Wales.

Screen-printing business Paul Bristow Associates is based in Wrexham, North Wales (Paul Bristow Associates)

“We've worked really closely with Jobcentre Plus over a couple of projects,” he explained.

“We wanted to get as many young people onto work placements as we could. Everyone was doing their best to survive throughout the pandemic so having fast access to good quality labour was always going to help.

“Thankfully, we had suitable roles for jobseekers to take on that would allow them to develop. We worked hand in hand with Jobcentre Plus really well. They’d provide a hardcopy of an applicant’s CV and if we liked it we’d invite them in for an interview.

“In recent times we've set up a kind of speed-dating event at the local jobcentre where we go through all the clients that have come in from the work coaches. They have been superb at pairing the people who are best for each role and most likely to stick around.”

Ben Bristow, 40, the director of the company, added: “One of the issues we have is the perception of manufacturing as being something we used to do in the Victorian Age, but no longer.

“Our staff collaborated really well with the team at Jobcentre Plus, who gave excellent support and deserve high praise indeed.”

Ben Bristow is the director of family-run Paul Bristow Associates (Ben Bristow)

Contact Jobcentre Plus to find out how job-ready candidates can quickly fill any recruitment needs. Eligibility criteria apply.

Visit gov.uk/waytowork

How Way to Work can help

The services Jobcentre Plus offers to employers offered include: