White House's first chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving Biden's administration

The White House’s chief diversity and inclusion officer is departing the White House after three years in the position.

Michael Leach served as the first ever diversity officer in a presidential administration and led efforts to build the most racially diverse and women-majority White House staff in history. Leach’s departure from President Joe Biden's White House comes at a moment of backlash against diversity and inclusion efforts in government, education and business.

The White House has not immediately replaced Leach in his position but has launched a job search for the role.