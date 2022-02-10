Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Friday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

RUSSIA AGAINST THE WORLD — Looking at the fact that Putin’s Russia has flouted the rules for years in both sports and geopolitics, with little consequence, whether it’s cyber tricks or taking Crimea or serial cheating at the Olympic Games. And now the massing of troops near Ukraine offers another moment of truth. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by 4 a.m., photos.

OLY—FIG-FIGURE SKATING DIVERSITY — The Salchow jump, the Biellmann and the Charlotte spiral. These standard ice-skating maneuvers are named after white people from the 20th century. In a century-old sport that had been largely European until just a few decades ago, some still wonder how more Black athletes can make a lasting imprint on competitive figure skating. By Aaron Morrison. UPCOMING: 1,221 words, photos.

OLY—EXPLAINER-OLYMPICS SUSTAINABILITY — To stage the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, organizers embarked on a massive public works campaign, constructing new venues and piping millions of gallons of water up into the arid surrounding mountains to create fake snow for ski competitions. And then they proclaimed these to be the most sustainable Olympics in history. How can both these things be true? By Candice Choi and Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 780 words by 3 a.m., photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY—SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Speedskating medals are awarded in the men’s 10,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 3 a.m.

OLY—SHO-PAUL NEWBERRY-THAT'S SHORT TRACK — NASCAR and pro wrestling are not official sports at the Winter Olympics. That’s OK. We’ve got short track. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 a.m., photos.

OLY—FRE-DEPTH OF WINTER — American freestyle skier Winter Vinecki ran a marathon on all seven continents -- before she turned 15. Now, she’s trying to make more history: Become only the third woman from American to take home Olympic gold in aerials. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

OLY—SBD-OLYMPICS-NO JAKE — For the first time since snowboarding came to the Olympics, the man who built the board with his name on the bottom will not be at the bottom of the halfpipe. Jake Burton Carpenter died in 2019, and the Beijing Games mark the first he won’t be present for since the sport he brought to the masses came to the Games. By National Writer Eddie Pells. 500 words AP Photos.

OLY—EXPLAINER-OLYMPICS SUSTAINABILITY — Staging the Beijing Olympics included the construction of massive new venues and piping millions of gallons of water up dry mountains to create fake snow for ski competitions – all while organizers touted the sustainability of the Games.

OLY—NOR--OLYMPIAN SOLDIERS — Nordic combined is a niche sport, leaving Olympians looking for options to fund their dreams. To make ends meet, Ben Loomis and Jasper Good enlisted in the U.S. Army to get pay and benefits as part of the World Class Athlete Program. By Larry Lage UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 a.m. ET.

CHINA-WINTER OLYMPICS — The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is underway in the Chinese capital. The games which opened Friday and runs through February 20, are being held under strict pandemic controls that are meant to isolate athletes, staff, reporters and officials from residents of the city.

CHINA-WINTER OLYMPICS-JAPAN BRIEFING — Team Japan athletes will hold news conference in Zhangjiakou Mountain Press Centre, hosted by Hidehito Ito

OLY—SBD-MEN’S HALFPIPE — Shaun White bids adieu to the Olympics on Friday as an underdog. The three-time champion will be going for a medal against Australia’s Scotty James and two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano and a handful of his Japanese teammates. By Pat Graham. 500 words. AP Photos.

OLY—SPD-SPEEDY JACKSON — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic speedskating team four years ago. She’d only been on the ice four months. Now, she’s the favorite to win the 500 meters in Beijing. The former inline and roller derby skater from sunny Florida has made huge strides since 2018, becoming the first Black woman to win a World Cup race. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos.

OLY—SKI-WOMEN’S SUPER-G — Matthias Mayer became the first man to win gold medals in Alpine skiing at three straight Olympics after finishing first in the super-G at the Beijing Games.

