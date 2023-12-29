Two British holidaymakers stabbed in Moroccan tourist resort

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two British tourists have been injured in a multiple stabbing at the seaside resort of Agadir on the coast of Morocco.

The knifeman reportedly ran into the sea in an attempt to avoid being arrested before he was caught and taken into custody.

The couple have been described as two British holidaymakers while a third victim was thought to be a Moroccan woman who lives in Belgium.

Spanish newspaper La Razon reported that police are investigating whether the incident is terror-related.

Agadir is a well-known resort town with a busy beachfront promenade (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man and two women are said to have suffered knife wounds to their legs and back and were rushed to Hassan II hospital in Agadir.

Two of the victims are understood to have been discharged while the third remains receiving treatment.

The incident occurred at around midday on Thursday in the popular tourist destination, with the promenade lined with restaurants, bars and hotels.

The suspect, aged 33, was reportedly jailed three years ago for drug trafficking offences, while his motive remains unknown.

An Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are assisting two British people following an incident in Morocco and are in contact with the local authorities.”