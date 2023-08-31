At least 52 dead in fire at multi-storey building in Johannesburg
Shweta Sharma
Thursday 31 August 2023 06:59 Comments
At least 52 people have died in a massive fire in a building in South Africa’s biggest city Johannesburg.
Another 43 people have been injured after the fire swept through a multi-storey building in the city’s central business district, the municipal government said.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies