At least 52 dead in fire at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 31 August 2023 06:59
At least 52 people have died in a massive fire in a building in South Africa’s biggest city Johannesburg.

Another 43 people have been injured after the fire swept through a multi-storey building in the city’s central business district, the municipal government said.

More follows

