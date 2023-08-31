At least 52 dead in fire at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 52 people have died in a massive fire in a building in South Africa’s biggest city Johannesburg.

Another 43 people have been injured after the fire swept through a multi-storey building in the city’s central business district, the municipal government said.

More follows