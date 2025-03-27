Egypt submarine latest: Six tourists dead after Sindbad vessel sinks
Emergency services have been called out to harbour in Red Sea coastal city of Hurghada
Six tourists have been declared dead and nine more have been injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea.
Emergency serviced have been called out to a harbour in the popular tourist hotspot Hurghada following the incident on Thursday morning.
Around 40 passengers were on board the submarine, called Sinbad, at the time. Twenty nine people have been rescued but the search continues for the remaining passengers. Four people have been reportedly rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The Red Sea Security Directorate stated it had received a report of the tourist submarine sinking in front of the marina resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.
The Sinbas has been running tourist trips from the Egyptian destination for several years, and is described as one of only 14 real recreational submarines in the world.
The coastal city of Hurghada is one of the largest resort destinations along the Red Sea coast and attracts large numbers of tourists each year, including Britons.
Russian Embassy statement reveals minors were on board the Sindbad
The Russian Embassy shared a statement on Facebook: “On March 27, at about 10am, the Sindbad bathyscaphe, owned by the hotel of the same name, crashed 1km off the shore. In addition to the crew, there were 45 tourists on board, including minors."
“The bathyscaphe was carrying out a regular underwater excursion with inspection of the coral reef. In addition to the crew members, there were 45 tourists on board, including minors. All of them are Russian citizens, tourists of the company Biblio Globus.
“According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada. Their health condition does not cause concern. Four people died. The fate of several tourists is being clarified.
“Diplomats of the Consulate General are on the pier of the Sindbad Hotel.”
International Maritime Organisation 'aware' of Sindbad incident
A spokeswoman for the International Maritime Organisation told The Independent: "We are aware of the reported incident.
"Search and rescue operations are led by the relevant national authorities and if within Egyptian waters, normally domestic regulations would apply.
"IMO has developed and issued guidelines on the design, construction and operation of passenger submersible craft which provide internationally agreed safety standards for their design and operation.
“They apply to submersible craft adapted to accommodate passengers and are intended for underwater excursions with the pressure in the passenger compartment at or near one atmosphere.”
Russian Embassy claims all tourists on board Sindbad were Russian
The Russian Embassy has released a statement following the accident on board the Sindbad submarine declaring that, in addition to the crew members, there were 45 Russian citizens on board including minors.
They said all of them were tourists of the company "Biblio Globus" (the host tour company in Egypt is "Biblio Globus Egypt Tours").
Victims of Sindbad accident were 'foreigners', says Red Sea Governorate
The Governorate’s Office has declared that six foreigners, whose nationalities are still unknown, were killed on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.
Six people confirmed dead
Six people have died and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, two municipal officials said.
Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.
The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, and it had carried 45 tourists of various nationalities.
It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.
Many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.
Emergency crews rescue 29 passengers on the Sindbad
Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.
The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, and it had carried 45 tourists of various nationalities.
Red Sea coast has history of tourist boast accidents
This is not the first time a tourist boat has had an accident in Hurghada.
In November, a tourist boat called the Sea Story sank, leaving 11 dead or missing - including a British couple. There were 35 survivors.
Alex Croft reported here:
