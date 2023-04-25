Which countries are evacuating citizens from Sudan?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The conflict between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens.

Several countries have evacuated nationals by air, while some have gone via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 500 miles (800 km) by road from Khartoum.

This is the status of some countries' efforts:

UK

Britain is beginning a "large-scale" evacuation of its citizens, with priority given to families with children, the elderly and the infirm. Foreign minister James Cleverly said the UK is working closely with its international partners.

The government estimates there are around 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on Saturday.

Germany

As of Tuesday morning, a German evacuation mission had brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and US citizens as well as Germans.

The country's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said efforts were under way to get the remaining Germans out, but did not say how many were left.

France

France has evacuated more than 500 people from Sudan, comprising more than 200 French citizens as well as Americans, Britons and others, President Emmanuel Macron told his government.

Paris has also sent a warship to Port Sudan to help pick up evacuees, two diplomatic sources said.

Italy

Italian military planes flying from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others overnight, including children and the Italian ambassador.

The country's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said some Italian NGO workers and missionaries had decided to stay in Sudan, while 19 others had been taken to Egypt two days ago.

Japan

All Japanese people who wished to leave have been evacuated, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Forty-five left on Monday night on a Japanese military flight, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups, he said.

Cyprus

Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to allow third countries to use its facilities to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan.

China

Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups to neighbouring countries, China's Foreign Ministry said.

United States of America

US forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on Saturday.

Washington said on Monday that several dozen Americans were travelling overland in a UN-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens more had expressed an interest in leaving.

It said it was positioning naval assets to assist evacuations if necessary.

Ukraine

Kyiv said it had rescued of its 87 citizens - most of them pilots, aircraft technicians and their families - among a total of 138 civilians, who also included citizens of Georgia and Peru.

South Africa

Officials said it expected the last 12 of its nationals known to be in Sudan to have left on Tuesday.

Egypt

On Monday, Egypt said it had evacuated 436 of its nationals out of about 10,000 in neighbouring Sudan. It said one of its diplomats had been wounded by gunfire, without giving details.

About 800 Sudanese and 100 foreigners had passed through the Egyptian border with Sudan, two Egyptian security sources said, as Egypt loosened restrictions on those allowed in.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab states

Saudi Arabia took 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship to Jeddah on Saturday.

Kuwait said all citizens wishing to return home had arrived in Jeddah.

Qatar said Saudi Arabia had helped evacuate Qatari citizens. Sudan's army accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari embassy convoy heading to Port Sudan. It was not clear if it was the same group that left for Saudi Arabia. The RSF and Qatar have not commented.

Russia

Moscow's ambassador in Khartoum said 140 of about 300 Russians in Sudan had said they wanted to leave, but said evacuation plans could not yet be implemented because they involved crossing front lines. He said there were about 15 people, including a woman and child, stuck in a Russian Orthodox church close to heavy fighting in Khartoum.

Other countries

Sweden said on Monday its embassy staff, their families and other Swedes had been evacuated to Djibouti. It said military planes and personnel would help evacuate foreign nationals as long as the security situation allowed.

Jordan said four planes carrying 343 people, including Jordanians and residents of the Palestinian areas, Iraq, Syria and Germany, had left Sudan.

Libya's embassy in Khartoum said 83 Libyans including diplomats and their families, students and airline and bank employees had reached Port Sudan for onward travel home.

Spain said on Monday that a plane landed near Madrid, bringing 72 people, including 34 Spaniards and 11 nationals of other states. It said some citizens wished to stay in Sudan or were leaving by other routes. Madrid previously said there were 60 Spaniards living in Sudan.

India said it had sent a naval ship to Port Sudan and two military planes to Jeddah as part of its preparations and was telling citizens to avoid unnecessary risks.

Tunisia said it would start evacuating citizens on Monday from Khartoum.

Lebanon said it was working to evacuate 51 citizens from Port Sudan.

South Korea said on Friday it was sending a military aircraft to evacuate its 25 citizens in Sudan.

Canada said it was suspending operations in Sudan and had extracted its diplomats.

Ghana and Kenya said they were working to help their nationals get out.

Nigeria said had asked for a safe corridor to evacuate 5,500 nationals, mostly students.

Norway and Ireland each said they were involved in efforts to evacuate citizens.

The Netherlands said about 60 Dutch citizens were evacuated on a Dutch military plane and on flights arranged by other countries. It said other nationalities also left on the Dutch plane.

Belgium said eight Belgians had been evacuated so far, with about 30 remaining in the country

Denmark said 15 Danish citizens had been evacuated and said another six citizens had turned down an offer to be flown out.

Hungary said 18 Hungarians had been evacuated, while six more were on route to safety.

Switzerland said its embassy staff and their families have been evacuated.

Austria said about 25 of its citizens and dependents were evacuated on German military flights. About 30 more Austrian citizens were registered as living in Sudan, it said.

Reuters