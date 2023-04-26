✕ Close Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum

A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”, UN special envoy Volker Perthes said.

He, however, told the UN Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.

This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”

Meanwhile, the second flight evacuating British nationals from Sudan landed in Cyprus this morning, it was reported.

The first flight carrying 39 people landed on Tuesday as reports of “fierce battles” in West Darfur and fighting near Khartoum jeopardise the volatile new ceasefire underpinning the UK rescue mission.

The passengers on the second flight and the 39 from an earlier rescue flight on Tuesday are expected to be flown to the UK from Cyprus later.

Some Sudanese relatives of British nationals have been denied temporary visas and excluded from evacuation flights, The Independent has been told – with no plans to set up a legal route for Sudanese refugees to claim asylum.