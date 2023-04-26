Sudan crisis – live: US-brokered ceasefire ‘partially holding’ as second UK evacuation flight lands in Cyprus
At least 459 have been killed in the country’s fighting and thousands injured
A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”, UN special envoy Volker Perthes said.
He, however, told the UN Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.
This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”
Meanwhile, the second flight evacuating British nationals from Sudan landed in Cyprus this morning, it was reported.
The first flight carrying 39 people landed on Tuesday as reports of “fierce battles” in West Darfur and fighting near Khartoum jeopardise the volatile new ceasefire underpinning the UK rescue mission.
The passengers on the second flight and the 39 from an earlier rescue flight on Tuesday are expected to be flown to the UK from Cyprus later.
Some Sudanese relatives of British nationals have been denied temporary visas and excluded from evacuation flights, The Independent has been told – with no plans to set up a legal route for Sudanese refugees to claim asylum.
Scottish Government expresses ‘deep concern’ over Sudan conflict
Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has written to the Foreign Secretary to express the Scottish Government’s “deep concern” over the current conflict in Sudan.
Angus Robertson said a number of Scots and family members have been in touch with the Scottish Government and he thanked all those in the armed forces and UK Government currently working on evacuation efforts.
He urged the UK Government to do everything possible to work with international partners to address the humanitarian situation and to offer protection for those fleeing the violence.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into Wednesday, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted about evacuation plans, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds directly already.
How is the UK evacuating people from Sudan?
The first British nationals were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan on Tuesday.
A 72-hour ceasefire between warring factions has provided a window for foreign nationals to escape a “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable” situation, according to the prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Several previous ceasefires declared since 15 April outbreak of fighting were not observed, the Associated Press reports.
Here is a look at what we know about the evacuation plans, so far.
Jacob Phillips reports:
A British doctor was shot saving his family in Sudan. Now, he’s trapped and supplies are dwindling
A British doctor trapped in Sudan has been shot in the leg as he “risked his life” to rescue his elderly mother, his daughter has revealed.
The doctor, who retired recently after working in the NHS for over 30 years, was visiting his family in Khartoum for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr when fierce clashes between the country’s two top generals erupted in the city on 15 April.
His daughter and mother, who requires constant care, had been without water and electricity for five days at his brother’s house close to the airport when he felt he had to move them to a safer place.
Speaking to The Independent, his daughter – a British doctor based in London – told how her father drove to the house at dusk last Thursday through the streets of the capital, past bodies strewn across the roads.
Calling herself Dr A to protect family in Sudan, she said: “They started shooting at the car first. My father kept going, but then he stopped because the shooting was coming from all directions.
Tara Cobham reports:
Suella Braverman says Sudanese refugees who come to UK on small boats will face deportation
Sudanese refugees who arrive in the UK on small boats will have “come here illegally” and face deportation, Suella Braverman has confirmed.
The Home Secretary said those fleeing the conflict in Sudan would be detained and could be removed to Rwanda under the government’s Illegal Migration Bill.
“There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat and cross the channel in search of a life in the UK,” Ms Braverman said when asked what will happen to Sudanese asylum seekers arriving in the country.
Archie Mitchell reports:
UK has evacuated up to 300 people from Sudan - Braverman
Home secretary Suella Braverman said 200 to 300 people had been evacuated from Sudan so far as part of the airlift.
She told Sky News: “We commenced an evacuation mission in the last 24-48 hours and we expect there to be approximately 200 to 300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights.
“We are now commencing an extensive operation, working with over 1,000 personnel from the RAF and the armed forces.”
She defended the UK’s response, saying the government had to cope with a “larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries”.
UK troops to take over Sudan airfield as evacuation flights gather pace
The first evacuation flights carrying British nationals have taken off from Sudan as UK troops prepare to take over the running of the airfield.
Two Royal Air Force planes have landed at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus as of 6.30am on Wednesday, with the first charter flight back to London set to depart later in the day.
Families with young children were among those on the first flights that landed in Cyprus with a British man telling the BBC that his sister, who left Sudan overnight, felt an overwhelming sense of relief.
Three planes were due to have left conflict-torn Khartoum for Cyprus by Wednesday morning, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging “many more” would follow as he warned of a “critical” 24 hours.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would take charge of the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital from German forces, after Berlin said its final evacuation flight would leave on Tuesday night.
Not inevitable Sudanese people will arrive in UK on small boats - Braverman
There is “no good reason” for “anybody” to cross the Channel in search of a new life in the UK, home secretary Suella Braverman has said as she faced questions on the Sudan crisis.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Braverman also said it was not inevitable that Sudanese people would try to flee to Britain as their country collapses amid an ongoing conflict.
Nearly 4,000 Sudanese have arrived in the UK by small boat since 2018, according to official figures. Further comments from the home secretary below:
Terrified pregnant British woman stranded in war-torn Sudan ‘could give birth at any moment’
A terrified pregnant British woman stranded in war-torn Sudan with her family fears she could give birth at any moment as they battle to flee the country.
The woman’s older sister Saryah Elwasila, 29, said the family of five, who were in the country visiting family for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr when fierce clashes erupted, had been forced to flee Khartoum to the city of Wad Madani in the neighbouring state of Gezira, without food, power, fuel, very little water and money. There is also no functioning hospital nearby if the woman goes into labour after many were bombed and doctors fled.
The family has been robbed twice by looters who are raiding abandoned areas, leaving them with only their passports, a small amount of money and the clothes they were wearing.
The British government announced on Tuesday morning that it would begin evacuation flights for UK nationals from Sudan following an agreed 72-hour ceasefire but Elwasila said her family had heard nothing from British authorities. Without fuel, they fear they have now lost their last slim chance of escape.
Which countries are evacuating citizens from Sudan?
‘Very limited’ contact from Foreign Office
The son of a British citizen trying to escape Sudan has said his family have had "very limited" contact from the Home Office.
Saleh El-Khalifa, whose mother is attempting to flee Sudan with her elderly father, said the Home Office advice to stay indoors had not been a "viable option".
His mother was forced to make a journey to Port Sudan with her 86-year-old father, who suffers from a terminal illness, and is trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, he said.
Mr Khalifa told BBC Breakfast the journey was "beyond challenging" and that information from the Home Office had been "very limited", adding: "It could be points that I’m not able to speak to her for a day or two.
"The first few days me and my sister tried to contact (the Home Office). The advice was the same, to stay in doors and not move. That wasn’t a viable option as there was no guarantee of their safety by staying in one location.
"That is why the majority of people have had to move to ensure their own life and safety, which is a situation no-one should have to be put in.
"It is at the point now where my mum might be trying to get into Saudi Arabia as she believes it would be a safer route back to the UK as opposed to being told at the last moment where these flights are taking off.
"We heard about one of the first flights yesterday that it was only on the ground for less than half an hour and the location was being shared very minimally.
"Even if my mum had been told of the right time, the timeframe she would have had to get there would have been almost impossible."
