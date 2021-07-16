Kenya’s president has condemned the killing of a conservationist who was a “steadfast champion” of the country’s Kiambu forest after she was shot by unknown assailants this week.

Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement that Joannah Stutchbury was attacked at her home in Kiambu county on Thursday and authorities were working to “pursue and apprehend” those behind the killing.

“We will not allow a few misguided individuals to continue shedding the blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us,” Mr Kenyatta said, according to the local newspaper The Star.

“Those are cowardly enemies of our country.”

He added: “It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joannah Stuchburry in such a senseless manner.

"For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment."

Ms Stutchbury was a third-generation Kenyan whose grandfather was one of the founders of the Muthaiga Country Club, a popular club in Nairobi for colonial British settlers during the early to mid 20th century, according to the Star.

Her murder is the second killing of a conservationist in recent years after a Kenya-based American conservationist, Esmond Bradley Martin, was found stabbed to death in his Nairobi home.

Mr Martin was known for his investigations into the elephant ivory and rhino horn trades which were seen as critical in efforts to protect the threatened species.

His killing remains unsolved more than three years on from his death.

Additional reporting by agencies