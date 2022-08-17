Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean government is rolling out mass vaccination campaign as health emergency worsens
More than 150 children have died from measles in Zimbabwe, with the death toll almost doubling in less than a week.
The government has blamed the rapid spread of the disease on apostolic church sects which do not believe in vaccinations.
Of the 2,056 suspected measles cases detected across the country so far, most patients are unvaccinated children between six months and 15 years of age.
