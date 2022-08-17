Jump to content
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean government is rolling out mass vaccination campaign as health emergency worsens

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 17 August 2022 15:51
Comments
<p>A child receives a measles vaccine in Zimbabwe </p>

A child receives a measles vaccine in Zimbabwe

(WHO Zimbabwe)

More than 150 children have died from measles in Zimbabwe, with the death toll almost doubling in less than a week.

The government has blamed the rapid spread of the disease on apostolic church sects which do not believe in vaccinations.

Of the 2,056 suspected measles cases detected across the country so far, most patients are unvaccinated children between six months and 15 years of age.

