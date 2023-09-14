Watch live: Aftermath of Morocco earthquake as disaster kills at least 2,900 people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Morocco on Wednesday, 13 September, after the deadliest earthquake in over six decades.

The disaster has devastated villages in the High Atlas Mountains, leaving at least 2,900 people dead and injuring more than 2,000 others.

It was Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 and its most powerful since at least 1900 at a magnitude of 6.8.

Parts of the walls that surround Marrakech's old city, a Unesco World Heritage site from the 12th century, have been damaged.

President Enaam Mayara has estimated that it could take up to six years to rebuild some of the areas worst affected by the earthquake.

Seismological expert Remy Mossu told Sky News that aftershocks will continue to rock Morocco weeks or months after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake and that more than 25 aftershocks have already hit.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Manchester and Kent, have travelled to Morocco to help with rescue efforts as part of the UK International Search and Rescue team.

As of Wednesday, many roads were still blocked by landslides, forcing Moroccan villagers to load donkeys with supplies to take to remote areas inaccessible by vehicle.