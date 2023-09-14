Kent firefighters deployed in Morocco describe ‘devastation’ following earthquake

Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service have told of the “devastation” they have witnessed in Morocco after Friday’s (8 September) 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

Jamie Muddle described how they have seen “a lot of distress and loss of life.”

“Most of the villages that we’ve been to have been built into the sides of the mountain, so as the quake hit, a lot of the rocks and the earth and the rubble from the mountain has slid down onto the villages,” Mr Muddle added.

Mr Muddle and colleagues Dom Moore, Brad Rebbeck, and Jim Chaston are providing support on the ground with the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UKISAR).