India’s prime minister bestowed with Egypt’s highest state honour

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt met India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday – the second stop of a two-day trip for the latter that focused on elevating ties between the two counties.

Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s when the two nations played key roles in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, which had sought an alternative path to siding with either with communism or capitalism at the height of the Cold War.

Mr Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stop came six months after Mr El-Sissi was in New Delhi as an official guest at India’s Independence Day.

Mr El-Sissi welcomed Mr Modi on Sunday morning at the presidential palace in Cairo. He awarded the visiting prime minister the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest state honour, according to Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry.

Mr Modi’s trip to Egypt has focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Cairo and New Delhi. The prime minister said both countries have been moving swiftly to increase bilateral trade to $12bn annually within five years – that’s up from $7.3bn in 2021-22.

“This is a remarkable year for our shared relations,” Mr Modi told a meeting with Egyptian prime minister Moustafa Madbouly on Saturday.

Earlier this year, both countries agreed to boost trade cooperation. India, the world’s most populous country, is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Major Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery.

Mr El-Sissi and Mr Modi, who came to power in their counties in 2014, have in recent years cultivated a closer relationship and over the last 16 months, they resisted pressure form the West to condemn the Russian war in Ukraine. Both Egypt and India have decades-old ties with the Kremlin.

“There is a change in the global geopolitical and geoeconomic atmosphere wherein both countries wish to play a defining role,” India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh said during a visit to Cairo in September.

“Egypt’s geostrategic location acts as a connecting link between Africa, West Asia, the Mediterranean, and Europe and is also an important country from the Indo-Pacific point of view.”

Mr Modi reached Cairo after a four-day trip to the US, where he held talks with president Joe Biden and top administration officials, addressed the US Congress and met top American executives.

His meeting with Mr El-Sissi came as global attention focused on a brief rebellion by the head of Wagner Group, seen as the greatest challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.

Neither Mr Modi, nor Mr El-Sissi immediately commented on the rebellion.