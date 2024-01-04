Watch live: View of South Africa prison as Oscar Pistorius released on parole

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from South Africa as Oscar Pistorius is expected to be released from prison on parole after serving nine years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The former Paralympic star will walk free on Friday 5 January.

Pistorius claimed he thought Ms Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her, but was convicted of culpable homicide, a crime similar to manslaughter, in 2014.

He was found guilty of the more serious charge of murder in 2015 and was later sentenced to 13 years in prison after prosecutors won an appeal on the grounds that his initial sentence was too lenient.

Last November, a parole board hearing at Atteridgeville prison set his release for 5 January.

Though no longer in prison, Pistorius is to remain under close supervision and will be subject to parole conditions until his sentence expires in December 2029.

He will not be allowed to consume alcohol and other prohibited substances and will be barred from conducting media interviews, the Department of Correctional Services said.