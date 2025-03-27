At least six dead after tourist submarine sinks in Egypt’s Red Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least six people are dead after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea.

The Sinbad submarine, which was full of Russian tourists and children, was taking tourists to explore coral reefs off the coastal city of Hurghada before it crashed and sank 1km off shore.

Ambulances have been deployed to the harbour, with at least four people in critical condition and at least 29 others taken to safety, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.

open image in gallery Sinbad Club said it holds two of the ‘14 real recreational submarines’ in the entire world ( Sindbad )

The sunken submarine, run by Biblio Globus Egypt Tours, was carrying 45 Russian nationals, according to the Russian Embassy in Cairo.

They said in a statement on Facebook: “On March 27, at about 10am, the Sindbad bathyscaphe, owned by the hotel of the same name, crashed 1km off the shore. In addition to the crew, there were 45 tourists on board, including minors."

It added: “Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada.

“Their health condition is not a concern. Four people died. The fate of several tourists is being clarified.”

The injured, including four in critical condition, were taken to nearby hospitals. Twenty-nine other passengers were rescued.

The cause of the sinking has not been confirmed.

The Red Sea Security Directorate stated it had received a report of the tourist submarine sinking in front of the marina resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

They have been approached for comment by The Independent.

open image in gallery File picture of tourists enjoying a beach in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Hurghada ( AFP via Getty Images )

An advert by Sinbad Club states: “Enjoy the breath-taking view in the air-conditioned comfort and safety of our submarine.

“It offers 44 passenger seats, two pilot's seats and a sizeable round viewing window for each passenger.

“Experience the beauty of the Red Sea underwater world without getting wet.”

The company added it holds two of the "14 real recreational submarines" in the entire world.

A spokeswoman for the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) told The Independent they were“ aware of the reported incident”

"Search and rescue operations are led by the relevant national authorities and if within Egyptian waters, normally domestic regulations would apply.

"IMO has developed and issued guidelines on the design, construction and operation of passenger submersible craft which provide internationally agreed safety standards for their design and operation.

“They apply to submersible craft adapted to accommodate passengers and are intended for underwater excursions with the pressure in the passenger compartment at or near one atmosphere.”

The coastal city of Hurghada is one of the largest resort destinations along the Red Sea coast and attracts large numbers of tourists each year, including Britons.

In November last year, a tourist yacht named Sea Story sank off the same coastal city after warnings of rough waters.

At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued.

Tourism is an important sector of Egypt's economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.