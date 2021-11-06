Sierra Leone oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 people

At least 92 people have been killed after an oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital.

The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown.

Videos show a giant fireball burning into the sky following the explosion while survivors with severe burns cried out in pain.

President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks, lamented the “horrendous loss of life.”

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

Earlier on in the morning, Brima Sesay, the National Disaster Management Agency’s director general said in a video posted on Facebook: “It’s a terrible, terrible incident that we’ve never seen before.

“We’re here as first responders, the National Disaster Management Agency; we’re here, the police are here and we have so many casualties, burnt corpses; so I have spoken to the Commander Joint Force, he is sending trucks so that we can move the corpses to the Connaught Hospital Mortuary, we will give more information, probably in the morning.”

Freetown Mayor, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer said she was “deeply saddened” to hear about the incident.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a bowser carrying fuel collided with a truck. My sympathies go to the families and loved ones of the victims of the explosion. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” she wrote on Twitter.