Somalia president suspends prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over corruption charges

Somalia’s president suspends prime minister until corruption investigations are completed

Namita Singh
Monday 27 December 2021 06:07
<p>File: Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble takes part in a session entitled ‘The Power of Education’ during Global Education Summit on 29 July 2021 in London</p>

File: Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble takes part in a session entitled ‘The Power of Education’ during Global Education Summit on 29 July 2021 in London

(Getty Images)

Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over ongoing corruption investigations.

“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of hampering with an investigation of a land grabbing case.

He will remain suspended until corruption investigations against him are completed, reported Reuters.

More follows.

