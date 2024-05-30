Watch live: Votes counted as South Africa’s election gets underway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as vote counting is underway in South Africa’s election on Thursday, 30 May.

Residents have been casting their votes at schools, community centres and in large white tents set up in open fields in an election seen as the country’s most important in 30 years.

It is the seventh election since apartheid.

The African National Congress (ANC) party, which led South Africa out of apartheid’s white minority rule in 1994, came to power thirty years ago.

It has won national elections held every five years since the 1994 election, but support has declined due to disillusionment over issues such as high unemployment and crime, frequent power blackouts and corruption.

South Africa’s electoral commission has seven days to declare full results by law, but in practice it is usually faster than that.

A new parliament must convene within 14 days of final results being anounced.

Its first act will be to elect the country’s president.