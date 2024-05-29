Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave at the state of South Africa

As voters go to the polls in a pivotal election, corruption is rife in the Rainbow Nation and faith in democracy waning, writes Peter Hain. While the ANC struggles to retain its parliamentary majority after three decades of dysfunctional rule, there is one glimmer of hope

Wednesday 29 May 2024 09:50 BST
Comments
A man waits for a taxi along a street lined with election posters in the Hammanskraal township, Pretoria
A man waits for a taxi along a street lined with election posters in the Hammanskraal township, Pretoria (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thirty years ago, I returned to the country from which my parents had been unwillingly exiled to witness constitutional apartheid being exorcised.

A British parliamentary observer stationed in Soweto, I marvelled as thousands of black citizens streamed out of a dawn haze to vote: elderly women and young men high-fiving to celebrate South Africa’s first-ever democratic election.

Today, as the country goes to the polls, the mood is very different.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in